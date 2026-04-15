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Europe accelerates NATO ‘fallback plan’

Apr 15, 2026, 6:37pm EDT
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
Remo Casilli/Reuters

Europe is reportedly accelerating a NATO “fallback plan” as US President Donald Trump ramps up threats to quit the military alliance.

Plans for a so-called European NATO have gained ground, according to the Wall Street Journal, to ensure the continent can defend itself without the US.

NATO’s former chief, Jens Stoltenberg, told Semafor World Economy on Wednesday that the coalition faces “severe problems and challenges,” but he doesn’t think Washington will pull out.

The Iran war has put a fresh focus on countries’ defense capacity buildup: Japan this week eased arms export rules, spurring global interest, while Italy wants to explore joint drone production with Ukraine.

J.D. Capelouto
AD