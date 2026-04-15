Chime CEO says US consumers are taking fuel price spike in stride

The bank account balances of Chime users suggest the US middle-class consumer remains resilient amid macro and geopolitical uncertainty, said Chris Britt, the fintech company’s co-founder and CEO.

Speaking Wednesday at Semafor World Economy in Washington, DC, Britt said the company has seen a high volume of tax-refund deposits but no uptick in unemployment checks landing. He said spending on fuel doubled month over month from February to March as the Iran war spiked prices, but consumers seem to be taking it in their stride.

“We’re seeing a nice mix of both non-discretionary and discretionary spending that’s been up,” Britt said. “We’re seeing savings account balances that also are up, year over year. Overall we see a very healthy consumer.”