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CEOs are embracing AI agents as cyber risks grow

Apr 15, 2026, 6:37pm EDT
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Arjun Sethi
Kraken’s Arjun Sethi. Annabelle Gordon/Semafor

CEOs are increasingly embracing AI agents, which promise to boost productivity — but have also sparked widespread cybersecurity fears.

Speaking at Semafor World Economy, the head of IT provider Kyndryl said employees have created about 30,000 agents to make their work more efficient.

Crypto exchange Kraken, meanwhile, is building tech to allow AI agents to trade on behalf of users, its CEO said, and Allstate is creating a system in which agents “talk to each other” to make decisions.

But swarms of such agents could create “an enormous mess” for cybersecurity, ultimately hindering AI adoption, tech-focused private-equity executive Orlando Bravo said Wednesday, while SAP’s CEO stressed that firms must adopt strong governance layers to regulate agents.

J.D. Capelouto
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