Exclusive / Bipartisan group of senators defends USMCA

More than three dozen senators, from both parties, will urge the Trump administration on Wednesday to extend the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement in spite of the president’s skepticism.

“We support efforts to fully enforce the existing terms of the agreement, curb unfair practices, and address outstanding trade barriers that disadvantage American agriculture,” Sens. Steve Daines, R-Mont., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and other lawmakers write in a letter to US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer shared first with Semafor.

“We encourage continued engagement with Congress, farmers, and ranchers to ensure … that the joint review process reinforces, rather than undermines, the stability and opportunity that USMCA delivers to America’s farmers, ranchers, and rural communities.”

Officials must agree this year to extend the pact, which President Donald Trump signed during his first term, past July 1. Greer said this month he’ll reveal the US’ position at the start of June.