Amazon buys Starlink rival for an estimated $11 billion

Amazon will buy satellite company Globalstar for an estimated $11 billion, in an attempt to catch SpaceX’s Starlink in the internet space race.

Starlink has 10,000 satellites, a commanding lead over Amazon’s 200-strong Leo constellation; Globalstar has a further 25, but the real prize is control over part of the electromagnetic spectrum.

The rights to broadcast on given frequencies are controlled by regulators, and Globalstar has worldwide authorizations to do so on wavelengths used by mobile networks, boosting Amazon’s reach on the satellite cellphone market.

Both Amazon and Starlink view this as the next battleground: Starlink is far ahead on space broadband, but has only 650 satellites dedicated to direct-to-phone connections. Amazon has permission for a fleet of 7,000.