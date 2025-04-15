White House freezes $2.2bn in Harvard funds after university rejects demands

The White House will freeze $2.2 billion in funding for Harvard after the university refused to comply with its demands.

President Donald Trump had insisted universities remove diversity programs and screen students for antisemitism, among other requirements, or lose their “financial relationship” with the federal government.

A Stanford academic warned in an op-ed in Nature that broad cuts to academia since Trump’s accession “put the entire US research enterprise at risk.”

The US has been “unrivalled as the world’s leader in scientific discovery” since World War II, thanks in part to the relationship between government and universities, but just as the UK lost its earlier research primacy, American dominance could crumble.