Trump tries to slash State’s funding

The Trump administration is eyeing deep cuts to the State Department — a plan that could run into trouble with some lawmakers.

An internal memo making the rounds at State calls for about a 50% reduction in the department’s budget in the next fiscal year, the Washington Post reported, and a State Department official confirmed that number to Semafor. Separately, the Trump administration plans to soon ask Congress to rescind $9.3 billion in funds it already approved for USAID — which has been rolled into State — and for public broadcasters, a White House official said. It’s unclear how many Republicans might resist the State Department cuts, but Democrats are already pushing back.

“I intend to immediately and directly raise my serious concerns to Secretary [Marco] Rubio,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee.