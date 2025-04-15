Trump threatens Harvard’s tax status after freezing billions in funds

US President Donald Trump threatened Harvard University’s tax-exempt status Tuesday, escalating the tensions between the administration and the country’s oldest university.

The threat to tax Harvard as if it were a political entity comes after the Ivy League school rejected administration demands for widespread changes to its policies, prompting Trump to freeze more than $2 billion in federal funding.

The Ivy League’s president suggested the demands — which include screening international students over antisemitism — were illegal and equated to government overreach. While Columbia University capitulated to President Donald Trump’s demands, Harvard’s defiance marks a major rebuke to his crackdown on higher education.