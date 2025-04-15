Trump signs order removing limits on the locations of federal agencies

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a DOGE-related executive order that’s aimed at giving the federal government more freedom to pick where its office spaces will be.

The new executive order rescinds two prior executive actions implemented under the Carter and Clinton administrations that required agencies to prioritize central business districts and historic districts as locations for federal properties, according to details shared first with Semafor.

Trump’s latest directive comes a day after the administration’s April 14 deadline for agencies to submit potential plans to move office space outside of the Washington, DC area. A number of states are lobbying to land various agencies, The Washington Post recently reported.