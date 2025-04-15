Trump blames Zelenskyy for starting war with Russia

US President Donald Trump blamed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy for starting the war with Russia, a day after Moscow’s air strikes killed 35 people.

“You don’t start a war against someone 20 times your size and then hope that people give you some missiles,” the US president told reporters.

Trump’s frustration with Zelenskyy — with whom he had an Oval Office clash soon after his inauguration — and apologism for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion comes as a far-right philosopher nicknamed “Putin’s brain” gains popularity among Trump supporters, The Wall Street Journal noted.

“As Trump and Putin move their countries closer in the realm of geopolitics, [Alexander] Dugin is trying to do the same on a cultural level,” the outlet wrote.