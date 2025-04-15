Trump advisers ‘bullish’ on a Tiktok solution — even as China trade war heats up

The Trump administration is optimistic about avoiding a third extension of the deadline for TikTok’s Beijing-based owners to divest — but the rhetoric over the popular app only got hotter on Tuesday.



President Donald Trump said twice in the days leading up to his steep new tariffs on China that he’s open to reducing them if Beijing approves the TikTok ownership deal that got scuttled after the levies were announced. Asked whether that remains the case amid ramped-up tensions, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Semafor that Trump remains open to a deal, but China has to initiate it.



“The ball is in China’s court,” Leavitt said in a new Trump statement she read aloud during Tuesday’s briefing. “China needs to make a deal with us. We don’t have to make a deal with them. There’s no difference between China and any other country except they are much larger — and China wants what we have … they need our money.”



Before the tariff-related pullback, Vice President JD Vance and top advisers had worked for months on a TikTok deal that would comply with a bipartisan law Congress passed last year that requires Beijing-based ByteDance to divest or face a US ban on the app. Administration officials remain “bullish” on a deal happening before Trump’s latest extension deadline of June 19, one White House official told Semafor.



A person familiar with the TikTok talks, meanwhile, said the previously agreed-to deal with ByteDance remains on the table for China to accept.



Yet now that Trump’s tariffs on China have taken effect, they further complicate an already-complex deal for exactly the reason the president hinted at: China may want to use TikTok as leverage in future trade negotiations.



“There’s no reason to believe the Chinese government wouldn’t use the TikTok sale as leverage” to extract concessions from the administration on tariffs, said Anna Ashton, an expert on China corporate affairs. “It’s still going to be on the table and it’s still going to be part of negotiations somehow, for the foreseeable future.”



Asked whether Beijing is on board with treating the TikTok negotiations as part of the tariff talks, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington said only that China would handle the issue “in accordance with its own laws and regulations.”



“And we believe that the United States should provide an open, fair, just, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises operating in the US,” the spokesperson, Liu Pengyu, said in a statement to Semafor.