Ramaswamy’s lead in Ohio primary grows

Republican Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy holds a solid lead in the primary — one that increased dramatically after President Donald Trump’s endorsement at the end of February, according to new internal polling conducted by longtime Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio.

The polling, conducted April 6-10 and shared first with Semafor, now shows Ramaswamy garnering 71% of the primary vote — representing a 60-point lead against his closest opponent, Jim Tressel. Fabrizio attributes the increase in part to Trump’s approval, writing that “an overwhelming majority” of Republican primary voters are aware Ramaswamy has been endorsed by the president.

Trump, according to Fabrizio, “has lent a ton of credence to Ramaswamy’s campaign and put him into a gigantic lead.”