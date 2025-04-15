NATO head affirms ‘unwavering’ support for Ukraine in surprise Odesa visit

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte pledged “unwavering” support for Ukraine in a surprise visit to Odesa Tuesday, as Washington’s effort to broker a peace deal appeared stalled.

The show of support stood in contrast to US President Donald Trump, who on Monday again blamed Ukraine for Russia’s 2022 invasion.

While the US has thawed its approach to Russia in a bid to secure a deal to end the war, European leaders have also struggled to make progress on a plan for post-war Ukraine, in large part because Russia’s military campaign has continued despite US proposals for peace.

Many analysts believe that Russia is deliberately slow-walking talks to make gains on the battlefield: Russia’s foreign minister on Monday told state media that the Kremlin saw no immediate path to a ceasefire.