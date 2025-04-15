Health and Human Services layoffs spark child care cost worries

The Department of Health and Human Services has fired nearly half of the workers at the federal agency that oversees child care, and advocates and Democratic lawmakers are warning it could destabilize the already-expensive US child care system.

The Administration of Children and Families — which funnels federal funds to state governments and community organizations for things like child care, early education, foster care, and child protection services — has lost an estimated 40 percent of its employees in the last four months, according to a tracker compiled by former staff and shared with Semafor.

Staffing fell from about 2,400 in January to about 1,500 following this month’s latest most recent round of layoffs, per the informal tracker.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, who has overseen the departure of 25 percent of department employees overall, recently said he expects to reinstate some 20 percent of those fired workers. Still, child care advocates are raising the alarm that the layoffs at ACF could throttle child care availability by slowing down federal funding, driving up the cost to US parents.

“You can’t cut an office by 45 percent and expect it to do the same job,” said Ruth Friedman, a former director of the ACF’s Office of Child Care who is now a senior fellow at the progressive Century Foundation. “Children are going to be less safe; the cost of care is going to go up for parents; and it’s going to be harder to find.”

The average parent already spends 22 percent of their household’s income on child care, according to Care.com. It can be more in major cities; in Washington, DC, for example, the typical cost of caring for an infant is $25,000 a year.

Democratic lawmakers are grappling with a bigger worry: that Kennedy is uninterested in continuing the department’s child care work. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., told Semafor that when she sat down with the top health official ahead of his confirmation, the former presidential candidate was unaware that HHS even worked on child care.

“When I first met with RFK Jr. before his confirmation hearing, he had zero clue the department he wanted to lead oversees federal child care programs,” Murray told Semafor.

“But he then agreed that child care should be a priority,” Murray added.

So far, Kennedy is revealing little about his long-term plans. HHS did not return a request for comment for this story.

But some Republican lawmakers are also quietly pushing back against the downsizing of the federal child care agency.

Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Chair Bill Cassidy, R-La., has asked Kennedy to testify before his committee on “the goals, structure and benefits of the proposed reorganization” of HHS. A handful of other Republicans have signed bipartisan letters raising concerns about the dismantling of ACF teams that administer key programs in their states.

“I’m always going to be concerned about budget reductions that would affect low-income families,” Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins, R-Maine, told Semafor.