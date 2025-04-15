Foreign ministers gather in London for Sudan peace talks

The foreign ministers of 19 countries will meet in London today to encourage nations that have backed either side in Sudan’s civil war to support a ceasefire.

Khartoum last week accused the United Arab Emirates of complicity in atrocities carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The meeting comes just days after more than 400,000 were displaced from a refugee camp in eastern Sudan after it was taken over by the RSF: The United Nations said more than 300 civilians were killed in the fight with the Sudanese army for control of the Zamzam camp.

The two-year conflict has led to tens of thousands of deaths and the displacement of nearly 15 million people.