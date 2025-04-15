Europe’s trust in the US wears thinner as Vance ramps up criticism

US Vice President JD Vance again on Monday criticized Europe over its security reliance on the US, as analysts grow increasingly skeptical of the transatlantic alliance’s ability to hold.

“European leaders have radically underinvested in security, and that has to change,” Vance told UnHerd, adding that an independent Europe could act as a check on US foreign policy.

The widening gulf between the Trump administration and the European Union could complicate the effort to avoid a trade war, with both sides planning tariffs on the other if an agreement can’t be reached.