Europe had its hottest year on record in 2024, with further warming predicted

Last year was Europe’s hottest on record and the continent is warming twice as fast as the global average, a new European Union report found, underscoring the challenge facing the bloc even as climate takes a political backseat.

2024’s extreme heat and floods cost some $20 billion lost in damages, the report found, stressing that the continent’s effort to bolster renewables — accounting for 45% of energy produced in 2024 — are particularly vulnerable to future infrastructure damage from climate change.

EU leaders have recently pushed to relax climate regulations in a bid to boost business, spurred by US tariffs and security threats from Russia: “We cannot hope or expect to successfully compete in a perilous world with one hand tied behind our backs,” one EU economic official said in February.