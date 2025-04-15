Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Europe had its hottest year on record in 2024, with further warming predicted

Paige Bruton
Paige Bruton
Apr 15, 2025, 11:01am EDT
Europe
A person cycles along a flooded road after the overtopping of the River Thames.
Toby Melville/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Last year was Europe’s hottest on record and the continent is warming twice as fast as the global average, a new European Union report found, underscoring the challenge facing the bloc even as climate takes a political backseat.

2024’s extreme heat and floods cost some $20 billion lost in damages, the report found, stressing that the continent’s effort to bolster renewables — accounting for 45% of energy produced in 2024 — are particularly vulnerable to future infrastructure damage from climate change.

EU leaders have recently pushed to relax climate regulations in a bid to boost business, spurred by US tariffs and security threats from Russia: “We cannot hope or expect to successfully compete in a perilous world with one hand tied behind our backs,” one EU economic official said in February.

A chart showing anomalies in the annual surface air temperature.
AD
AD