China names alleged US spies it says hacked Asian Winter Games

Chinese police named three alleged US spies they said carried out cyberattacks on the Asian Winter Games, which China hosted in February.

Authorities in the northern city of Harbin also argued that two American universities were involved in the apparent hack, in the latest in a series of tit-for-tat espionage accusations between the US and China.

Beijing tacitly acknowledged late last year that it was behind a number of huge cyberattacks on US infrastructure including utilities and ports, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“China wants US officials to know that, yes, they do have this capability, and they are willing to use it,” a cybersecurity expert said.