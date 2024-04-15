EU goes on offensive with yet another China trade probe

The EU is set to open a probe into China’s procurement of medical devices amid suspicions the country unfairly privileges domestic suppliers, Bloomberg reported, the latest in a raft of investigations into China’s alleged market-distorting subsidies and trade practices.

The latest inquiry will examine whether Beijing’s policies favor Chinese suppliers and could result in restrictions on Chinese firms bidding for European contracts in the medical devices field, the outlet said.

It shows the EU taking a more aggressive stance on China trade, coming soon after the launch of similar investigations into subsidies for Chinese-made electric vehicles and wind turbines.

“Knowing you have been played teaches you that you need to watch out, to be much more observant and to take better actions,” Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s competition chief, told Bloomberg Television.

Brussels is concerned that overproduction by China’s vast manufacturing sector is leading Beijing to circumvent fair trade practices in order to offload excess products onto the global export market.