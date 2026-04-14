Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Xi Jinping warns of global ‘disarray’ over war

Apr 14, 2026, 7:03am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Tingshu Wang/Reuters.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said the global order was “crumbling into disarray” as the Iran war takes a toll on the world’s second-largest economy.

Xi had so far largely refrained from commenting directly on the conflict, wary of harming ties with Washington ahead of a high-stakes summit with US President Donald Trump due next month.

But while China has weathered the global fuel price spikes better than most — it has huge oil reserves and a world-beating green energy sector — its export-oriented economy has still been battered.

A chart showing the share of GDP from exports for China and the US.

Data published on Tuesday showed Chinese export growth cooling significantly since the start of the conflict, with shipments rising just 2.5% year-on-year last month, down from 40% in February.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD