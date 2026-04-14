Top Trump aide downplays Iran’s economic risks

US National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett shrugged off concerns Tuesday the war in Iran could send the world into a recession if it lasts the rest of the year.

“We certainly don’t expect this to take anywhere as long as the speculation of [Citadel CEO] Ken [Griffin],” Hassett said at Semafor World Economy. Griffin had warned earlier Tuesday of a global downturn should the Strait of Hormuz remain closed for “the next six to 12 months.”

“But the fact is that it’s not the 1970s anymore; there’s a whole academic literature that suggests that the whole global economy is more resilient than it used to be,” Hassett continued. He pointed to a 2007 paper comparing oil shocks of the 2000s to those of the 1970s.