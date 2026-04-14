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Trump slams Meloni over pope, Iran

Apr 14, 2026, 6:45pm EDT
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Trump and Meloni last year
Trump and Meloni last year. Al Drago/Reuters

US President Donald Trump criticized Italy’s prime minister — ostensibly one of his stronger European allies — after she condemned his attack on the pope.

The US leader said Giorgia Meloni lacked “courage” for failing to join his war against Iran; Italy is among several European nations that have sat out the conflict, and on Tuesday declined to renew a defense pact with Israel.

Trump’s latest remarks point to a widening transatlantic rift: He has threatened to withdraw from NATO, and some European leaders have sought support elsewhere; Spain this week called on China to help end the war. But others want to keep ties strong.

“Our message is that of continued transatlantic engagement,” the EU’s economy commissioner said at Semafor World Economy.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD