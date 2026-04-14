Republican senator pledges to authorize Trump’s Iran war

Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., said Tuesday at Semafor World Economy in Washington, DC, that he would “of course” vote for legislation that would authorize President Donald Trump’s war in Iran.

“But that’s not what’s being offered; what’s being offered is a resolution to end [the war],” Sheehy said. He added that he would vote against advancing the latter.

“This is a far more complex problem than the average American has been led to believe and spoon-fed, especially these past 43 days,” Sheehy said. “I think the campaign is going very well.”