Republican senator pledges to authorize Trump’s Iran war

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Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., said Tuesday at Semafor World Economy in Washington, DC, that he would “of course” vote for legislation that would authorize President Donald Trump’s war in Iran.
“But that’s not what’s being offered; what’s being offered is a resolution to end [the war],” Sheehy said. He added that he would vote against advancing the latter.
“This is a far more complex problem than the average American has been led to believe and spoon-fed, especially these past 43 days,” Sheehy said. “I think the campaign is going very well.”
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Sheehy also said Tuesday that he thinks the Trump administration will soon request additional funding for the war: “That’s where the real debate will happen; it won’t be the authorizations or the resolutions, it’s going to be who’s going to pay to … finish this campaign.” He predicted that only Republicans would vote for the funding.
“For all of the negativity that I think is driven by a lot of the political distaste for our president, I think it’s been a very unfair characterization of what our military has executed,” Sheehy said.
Iran’s decision to shutter the Strait of Hormuz is “the equivalent of them going nuclear,” Sheehy added: “It’s their only move.” He said the US’ own blockade of the waterway, which began Monday, is “a pretty awesome judo move.”