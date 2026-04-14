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Nigeria seeks IMF, Bank support as war impacts bite

Apr 14, 2026, 7:53am EDT
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Containers in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.
Sodiq Adelakun/Reuters

Nigeria said it would ask the IMF and the World Bank for support, as the effects of the Iran war deepen in Africa’s most populous nation.

Nigeria had been on a winning streak before the conflict: It halved annual inflation from a peak of almost 30% while maintaining sturdy economic growth of more than 4%.

However, the war’s downstream impacts threaten the country’s ambitious economic overhaul. Despite recently launching the continent’s biggest refinery — which could become the world’s largest — Nigeria remains reliant on imported fuels, while a fertilizer crunch could aggravate a widespread humanitarian crisis.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
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