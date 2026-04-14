Investors overreacted to private credit risks, Franklin Templeton CEO says

Market concerns over private credit are overblown, said Jenny Johnson, the chief executive officer of Franklin Templeton, adding that the borrowers that have been subject to the most scrutiny – enterprise software companies – will be able to repay their borrowings.

AI has spooked individual investors in private credit funds because they have lent heavily to the software industry. Many investors have sought to cash out of these funds, even though the terms of these investments are not designed to be treated as liquid products.

There hasn’t been an increase in delinquencies within Franklin Templeton’s $100 billion portfolio of private credit assets, Johnson said Tuesday at Semafor World Economy in Washington, DC. In fact, some of the borrowers are outperforming their projections.

“This is what happens when the market overreacts to something,” Johnson said. “If you lent to a company that had a good installed base and good cash flow,” they’re going to repay the debt.

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While AI may indeed supplant enterprise software companies in the future, it’s a process that will occur over decades rather than the next several years, Johnson said. By that time, software companies will have repaid any debt that is currently on their balance sheets.