Exclusive / Hyundai-LG opening battery plant after US ICE raid causes monthslong delays

The Hyundai-LG battery plant that was raided by US immigration agents last year is ready to open this month, following a staffing crunch due to the ICE actions and monthslong delays.

Hyundai CEO José Muñoz said the raid hasn’t changed his strategic plans and that he has three top priorities: “U, S, A.”

“When we do well here, we do well everywhere,” he added at a dinner hosted by Semafor World Economy on Tuesday.

In a spectacle that sparked outrage in South Korea and threatened to derail trade talks with the US last September, US federal agents detained 475 people, mostly Korean nationals, at the $7.6 billion manufacturing complex near Savannah where LG is making battery cells for Hyundai’s electric cars.

During the sweep, ICE agents handcuffed engineers and other workers and pushed them onto buses. Photos of the raid spread around the world, prompting trade partners to question doing business with the US.

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles personally called Muñoz to apologize for the raid, and to say the White House “didn’t know what happened and they were going to do everything they could,” Muñoz said.

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Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also called and said he wasn’t aware of the raid and would try to rectify the situation.

“That was so confusing,” Muñoz said.