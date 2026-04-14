Embattled Reps. Swalwell, Gonzales quit the House

Embattled Reps. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., are resigning from the House ahead of expulsion votes that would have likely succeeded.

The two lawmakers faced mounting pressure to resign or step down from office after Gonzales acknowledged an affair with a member of his staff who later died by suicide, and Swalwell faced accusations of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women.

The House Ethics Committee announced an investigation into Swalwell Monday, but his departure from the House will short-circuit the probe; the bipartisan panel does not investigate former lawmakers.

Still, the two members left the timeline of their departures ambiguous, and the lawmakers who were pushing to oust them might still take action today.

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The looming departure of Swalwell and Gonzales won’t be the end of the House’s disciplinary woes, either.

The ethics panel is expected to rule next week on Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., who is accused of stealing $5 million in FEMA funds, kicking off a GOP-led effort to remove her.

Democrats are also pushing to expel Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., who faces a laundry list of allegations.