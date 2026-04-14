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Drones are Ukraine’s deadliest tool

Apr 14, 2026, 3:29pm EDT
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Zelenskyy looking at a drone.
Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

Kyiv said nearly all Russian casualties in March were inflicted by drones. The Ukrainian defense minister said Moscow suffered record losses last month, with more than 35,000 casualties.

Historically, infantry’s biggest killer has been artillery. There is some methodological bias — drone kills are recorded on camera, while artillery casualties are largely invisible to analysts — but the increasing centrality of drones in the conflict is extraordinary.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed Ukrainian forces taking a Russian position entirely with drones, and a government adviser told CBS that the innovation cycle for new drones can now be as short as one week: A model is sent to the front line, feedback is given to the factory, and an upgraded version delivered.

Tom Chivers
AD