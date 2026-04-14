Cuba says it is open to US oil investment

Cuba’s president said he was open to US investment in his country’s oil industry, though he reiterated he would not step down despite Washington’s threats to oust Havana’s communist leadership.

Economic conditions in the island nation have deteriorated rapidly since the Trump administration tightened its oil embargo, sparking nationwide blackouts and grinding key industries to a halt.

Though the US has recently eased some restrictions on Cuba — which experts say is facing a humanitarian crisis — analysts say reprieve for the country is not likely to come soon, especially if an extended ceasefire in the Middle East leads to US President Donald Trump refocusing his threats on the Caribbean nation.