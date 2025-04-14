Xi Jinping embarks on SE Asia charm offensive

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is on a charm offensive across Southeast Asia this week, as Beijing seeks to cultivate regional alliances in its escalating trade war with the US.

Xi signed dozens of cooperation deals with Vietnam Monday; his next stops are in Malaysia and Cambodia.

All three nations were targeted for higher tariffs as part of US President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” blitz: While those were paused, US levies on China stand at 145%, while Beijing has set a 125% duty on US imports.