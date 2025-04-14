Xi Jinping embarks on SE Asia charm offensive

The News
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is on a charm offensive across Southeast Asia this week, as Beijing seeks to cultivate regional alliances in its escalating trade war with the US.
Xi signed dozens of cooperation deals with Vietnam Monday; his next stops are in Malaysia and Cambodia.
All three nations were targeted for higher tariffs as part of US President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” blitz: While those were paused, US levies on China stand at 145%, while Beijing has set a 125% duty on US imports.
SIGNALS
Xi seeks to pull Southeast Asian nations closer
Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s visit suggests Beijing wants “to form alliances to fight back” in its trade war with the US, one expert told Bloomberg: The Trump administration has signaled that Southeast Asian nations must counter China in order to negotiate new trade deals with Washington, but America’s demand to abandon the region’s largest trade partner could push the smaller nations “deeper into the arms of the very country at which [Washington] says its hardline trade policy is mainly targeted,” the Financial Times wrote. Still, no Southeast Asian country “has given up yet on its relationship with America,” The Economist wrote: The importance of US markets and security partnerships was reflected in their “sangfroid” reaction to Trump’s tariffs.
US-China trade war stands to hit Southeast Asia hard
The US-China trade war leaves “less space for middlemen” Southeast Asian economies to maneuver, an expert told The New York Times. Donald Trump’s trade policy puts Asian nations like Vietnam “in a tight spot,” the South China Morning Post wrote: China supplies as much as 90 percent of the raw materials used in Vietnamese apparel exports to the US, but Chinese factories, suddenly cut off from American markets, could “flood [Southeast Asian] markets with cheap goods,” a Chatham House analyst wrote. Instead, Southeast Asian nations should boost intraregional trade, he argued, to “shield themselves from an unpredictable US and avoid being pulled further into unbalanced economic relationships with China.”