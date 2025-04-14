Global stocks rise, but Trump tariff reprieve in doubt

Global stocks rose after US President Donald Trump announced many electronics would be exempt from tariffs, but mixed signals on American trade policy suggested the relief may be short-lived.

US stock futures also gained after officials said smartphones, laptops, and other products would be exempt from duties. Yet on Sunday, Trump said the tariffs were simply being recategorized.

The uncertainty has fueled fears of the impact on the US economy: This month alone, Trump has unveiled huge global tariffs only to remove most of them, and ramped up duties twice on China before announcing exemptions — on which he is now threatening to backtrack.

“What happened and what’s the real policy?” The Wall Street Journal editorial board wrote. “Who knows?”