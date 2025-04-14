Trump admin looks to reshape LatAm ties along immigration, trade lines

Argentina’s President Javier Milei’s perceived “special relationship” with Donald Trump has yet to “translate that into being good for the country economically,” one analyst told The Associated Press: Milei’s desired free trade agreement with the US was unlikely on the table Monday during the Argentine leader’s meeting with the US treasury secretary. Instead, Buenos Aires has been inching closer to Milei’s longtime foe, China: Vast investments by Beijing into Argentina’s lithium mines indicate an economic power that “the United States cannot offer,” one analyst told The Buenos Aires Times. Milei’s primary goal is to revive the Argentine economy; but he must now also balance the rivalry between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, “just as their relations deteriorate,” The Times noted.