Gulf brands double down on X advertising as other companies flee the platform

When many advertisers fled Elon Musk’s X, Gulf brands — especially in Saudi Arabia — doubled down, and have been rewarded by the influential platform.

Of the 43 companies currently featured as X Business success stories, a page dedicated to X advertisers, 17 operate out of the Middle East, with 11 of those based in Saudi Arabia, Mother Jones reported.

The platform remains widely popular in the region and was not dented by Musk’s politics. After X was acquired by Musk’s AI company, xAI, Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal — who personally invested $3 billion in X — posted that his conglomerate and his private office remained the second-largest shareholder of the new company, referring to Musk as his “strategic partner” and friend.

The Saudi billionaire said last month that he never marked his stake down, and expects that payments and video integration will push the platform’s value to more than double the $44 billion Musk paid for it in 2022.