Musk’s X doubled in value, Saudi prince says

A major investor in X said that payments and video integration will push the platform’s value to more than double the $44 billion Elon Musk paid for it in 2022.

The assessment from Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal contrasts with most valuations of the company — though a recent sale of debt tied to the platform reportedly received stronger-than-expected demand.

In a wide-ranging interview with Tucker Carlson, Alwaleed said he invested $3 billion in X and has never marked down his shares. The asset has fully recovered, he said, in part because of Musk’s close relationship with US President Donald Trump. (Alwaleed has known Trump for decades, and bought the Plaza Hotel and the Trump Princess yacht from him in the 1980s.)