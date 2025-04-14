Argentina’s Milei seeks trade deal with US

Argentina’s President Javier Milei will today meet US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, with a possible trade deal on the agenda.

Bessent’s show of support for Milei’s economic overhaul comes days after both the International Monetary Fund — which counts Buenos Aires as its biggest debtor — and the World Bank agreed new bailouts for Argentina.

In his first year in power, Milei has managed to tame runaway inflation while boosting growth, with the economy expected to expand around 5% this year.

However, drastic cuts to government subsidies and pensions have angered many, a pressing issue for Milei with elections for the country’s congress due this year.