Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Israel hits last fully functional hospital in Gaza City

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Apr 14, 2025, 6:37am EDT
A photo showing a devastated landscape in Gaza
Amir Cohen/File Photo/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

An Israeli air strike destroyed part of Gaza City’s last fully functional hospital.

The Israel Defense Forces said it had targeted Al-Ahli Arab Hospital because it contained a “command and control centre used by Hamas.”

The Anglican diocese which runs the hospital said a child had died during the evacuation.

European countries are increasingly losing patience with Israel’s actions: The UK foreign minister called the attacks “deplorable,” saying a series of strikes had “degraded” Gaza’s health care facilities, while the European Union pledged further support for the Palestinian Authority, offering €1.6 billion in funding.

The EU hopes the Palestinian Authority will take over Gaza once the war is over, although Israel has long rejected such a plan.

AD
AD