Israel hits last fully functional hospital in Gaza City

An Israeli air strike destroyed part of Gaza City’s last fully functional hospital.

The Israel Defense Forces said it had targeted Al-Ahli Arab Hospital because it contained a “command and control centre used by Hamas.”

The Anglican diocese which runs the hospital said a child had died during the evacuation.

European countries are increasingly losing patience with Israel’s actions: The UK foreign minister called the attacks “deplorable,” saying a series of strikes had “degraded” Gaza’s health care facilities, while the European Union pledged further support for the Palestinian Authority, offering €1.6 billion in funding.

The EU hopes the Palestinian Authority will take over Gaza once the war is over, although Israel has long rejected such a plan.