Harvard refuses to comply with Trump demands

Harvard University on Monday became the first college to refuse to comply with the Trump administration’s requested policy changes, imperiling billions in federal funding.

The Ivy League’s president suggested the demands — which include screening international students for terrorism and antisemitism — were illegal and equated to government overreach.

While Columbia University capitulated to President Donald Trump’s demands, Harvard’s defiance marks a major rebuke to his crackdown on higher education.

Some law firms in Trump’s crosshairs have also begun pushing back, offering “the beginnings of a playbook for standing up to his attempts to weaken core tenets of American democracy,” The New York Times’ editorial board wrote.

Notably, the attorneys representing Harvard include a former Trump-appointed prosecutor and the Trump Organization’s ethics adviser.