Europe and US divided after Russian strike kills 31 in Ukraine

A Russian missile attack which killed 31 civilians in the Ukrainian city of Sumy underscored the West’s divisions over the war.

Leaders of the European Union, France, Germany, and the UK condemned the strike, calling it a “war crime” and “barbaric.” But US President Donald Trump, while describing the attack as a “horrible thing,” said he had been told that Moscow “made a mistake.”

It is the deadliest Russian attack on civilians this year.

The US has been dialing back support for Ukraine, and while Europe is trying to fill the gap, it lacks defense production.

However, Germany’s incoming leader announced in response to the attack that he was willing to start giving Kyiv long-range cruise missiles.