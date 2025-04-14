El Salvador’s Bukele meets Trump in DC

President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador is heading to Washington on Monday to meet with US President Donald Trump, solidifying his central role in the US president’s mass deportation efforts.

Over the last few months, the Trump administration has sent hundreds of alleged gang members to a notorious prison in El Salvador, though reportedly a large slice of them have no criminal record.

Trump told reporters early Sunday morning that Bukele is “doing a fantastic job” and has taken “care of a lot of problems” for the US.

Bukele could face questions on Monday about Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, a Maryland migrant who was mistakenly sent to the prison. The Supreme Court has ordered the administration to take steps to return Abrego Garcia, something the Justice Department has declined to do, arguing the ruling only requires them to facilitate the removal of “domestic barriers” to bring him back. Bukele has largely been quiet amid the debacle.

On the eve of Bukele’s visit, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced another 10 migrants had been sent to El Salvador.