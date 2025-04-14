El Salvador’s Bukele says he has no ‘power’ to return wrongly deported migrant to the US

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele on Monday said he was powerless to return a wrongly deported migrant back to the US, even after the US Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration must facilitate the man’s return.

The Trump administration has argued it is not required to demand that El Salvador return the Maryland resident, setting the stage for a further test of the judiciary’s power that could see the case end up back in front of the Supreme Court.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s case has become a flashpoint in US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, with Bukele playing an increasingly central role by agreeing to imprison hundreds of migrants.

AD

Trump on Monday said he would also be open to imprisoning Americans convicted of violent crime in El Salvador, but experts have questioned the legality of that idea.