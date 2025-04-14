Events Newsletters
China halts critical material exports amid escalating trade war

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Apr 14, 2025, 6:40am EDT
Soil containing rare earth elements at a port in Jiangsu province, China
Title icon

The News

China halted exports of materials critical to industries worldwide, the latest salvo in a broadening global trade war. Beijing’s announcement followed earlier restrictions on the export of rare earths, an industry it dominates.

It came as Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Vietnam on a Southeast Asia tour to shore up regional support in the face of Washington’s massive tariffs: A Beijing-based politics blog charted how China was seeking to build a “united front” in the trade war.

By contrast, while the US is negotiating tariff relief with dozens of countries, “many European and Asian partners aren’t sure to what extent they are still allied with Washington,” The Wall Street Journal noted, undermining American efforts to isolate China.

A chart showing China’s mineral exports by year
