After NBC, Todd buys in to local news

Here’s a guess: Nextdoor, the platform whose founder and CEO acknowledged to Max last summer that the product was flailing. The company is in the midst of a yearlong transition and major relaunch slated for later this year that leans into more communities and will likely include some local news partnerships.

Todd declined to comment on the speculation, but said he thinks that consumers and advertisers alike would buy in to “coverage of youth sports and having a platform that helps a community knit itself back together via shared experiences.” Its stock, like most equities, is on sale this week, so Todd could snap the company up for a bargain $575.59 million. A spokesperson for the company said it had no comment on the speculation.