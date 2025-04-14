Africa needs innovative financing solutions to prevent health systems from collapsing, say experts

African health care leaders said innovative financing solutions will be essential to prevent the collapse of health systems on the continent, with the departure of donor aid funding creating a more important role for startups and public-private investments.

The abrupt withdrawal of USAID funding earlier this year, following a trend of cutbacks from other Western nations, has left a nearly $12 billion shortfall in financing critical services such as maternal and child health, HIV treatment, pandemic preparedness, and disease control.

Last week the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) outlined urgent reforms to secure sustainable funding, focusing on domestic financing, health taxes, and public-private investments to close infrastructure gaps. “If we do not act now, we risk losing 20 years of progress in health security, with preventable diseases returning in force and overwhelming already fragile systems,” said Jean Kaseya, director-general of Africa CDC.

Githinji Gitahi, CEO of Nairobi-based nonprofit Amref Health Africa, told Semafor that Africa faced a health care funding gap of roughly $66 billion a year even before accounting for the USAID cuts. “Traditional funding sources like foreign aid and out-of-pocket payments simply aren’t enough. That’s why innovative financing models are essential,” he said.

Gitahi pointed to several “promising approaches” including Rwanda’s health insurance program, which covers more than 90% of the population by combining affordable premiums with government subsidies. Another example, he said, is the “sin taxes” imposed on alcohol, cigarettes, and sugary drinks in South Africa and Botswana, which are generating millions for health care while addressing the growing burden of lifestyle diseases.