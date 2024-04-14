US urges caution in Israel response to Iran attack

Israel is debating how to respond after Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles against Israel on Saturday, marking what experts believe is Tehran’s first direct attack against the country.

Israel sustained minimal damage; its aerial defense system intercepted 99% of the projectiles with the help of the U.S. and other allies. Iran said Saturday it had “concluded” its offensive, but warned of a more severe response against any Israel retaliation.

Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz said Sunday, “We will exact a price on Iran, in the manner and at the time that is right for us,” as the attack reignited fears of a larger regional war in the Middle East.

U.S. President Joe Biden and other global leaders have urged Israel to refrain from significant retaliation; Biden convened a meeting of the G-7 leaders Sunday, and the United Nations Security Council is also holding an emergency meeting.

The Israelis have made clear to their U.S. counterparts that they are not looking for a “significant escalation with Iran,” a senior Biden administration official told reporters Sunday, adding that Biden stressed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the need to “think carefully and strategically about risks of escalation.”

“The president had a discussion about trying to slow things down and think through things,” the official said. The official also suggested the G7 would likely issue new coordinated sanctions on Iran in response to the attack.



