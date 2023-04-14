noscript
rotating globe
Privacy© 2023 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
Jenna Moon
Jenna Moon
Apr 14, 2023, 9:18am EDT
Europe

As Russian oil revenue drops, a look at the country’s crude industry in three charts

A Russian state flag flies on the top of a diesel plant in the Yarakta Oil Field, owned by Irkutsk Oil Company (INK), in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo
REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo
TweetEmailWhatsapp

Sign up for Semafor Flagship: A global, insightful daily briefing. Read it now.

Title icon

The News

Russian oil exports in March reached their highest level since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, new data showed, but revenues are down compared to last year amid Western sanctions and price caps.

Russia shipped around eight million barrels of oil a day last month, an International Energy Agency report showed, while oil export revenues reached $12.7 billion.

Here’s a look at the state of Russian oil through three charts.

Title icon

Know More

Sanctions and price caps placed on Russian oil appear to be working: The IEA found that even though shipments of crude oil bounced back to their highest level since April 2020, oil revenues have declined.

Russian oil output plummeted in the months following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, but has since rebounded. The IEA report shows that Russia increased oil production by 600,000 barrels per day in March from February.

Among member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), reliance on Russian-sourced oil has been falling over the past year. IEA data shows that while European countries import more Russian oil than other countries in the bloc, their need for Russian-produced crude has dropped since the war in Ukraine. And imports from Russia dropped even lower in the fourth quarter of last year.

AD