Suspected Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira got 'Top Secret security clearance' in 2021

Jack Teixeira, the 21-year-old Air National Guardsman, arrested in connection to the online leak of top secret U.S. documents was charged Friday with the unauthorized detention and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized removal of classified information and defense materials.

After his first court appearance in a federal court in Boston, Teixeira was detained and will remain in custody ahead of a detention hearing set for next Wednesday.

He was arrested by the FBI at his family’s home in Massachusetts on Thursday, after federal authorities scrambled to find the source of the leak.

According to The New York Times, Teixeira ran a chatroom on the online gaming platform Discord called "Thug Shaker Central" where the sensitive documents first surfaced.