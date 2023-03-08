Inside Big Oil’s plan to drill its way to net zero

There’s a bit of magical thinking on display here that speaks to a paradox at the heart of today’s global energy market: There’s not enough oil and gas to supply the economy, and yet too much to meet climate goals.

For one thing, it’s not clear that the industry’s drilling plans, regardless of climate impact, achieve its stated energy supply objectives. Current investment in production is at least $100 billion per year short of what will be needed up to 2030 to meet projected global oil and gas demand, according to a Columbia University study last week. But that shortfall is driven at least as much by the industry’s poor returns over the past decade — and the desire to placate frustrated shareholders with dividends and buybacks — as it is by concern about future climate policy, the study found.

The current demand projection, in any case, blows past the thresholds of the Paris Agreement warming goals. So even in the best realistic case for carbon capture, today’s levels of oil and gas production, let alone higher ones, are fundamentally incompatible with the world’s climate goals. The International Energy Agency made that clear in a 2021 report which concluded that to reach global net zero by 2050, there should be no further investment in new oil and gas projects.

And despite the rhetoric around low-carbon production, most oil and gas companies are spending far more on their traditional business than they are on climate solutions. Spending by the five largest oil and gas companies on low carbon projects — including renewables, hydrogen, carbon capture, and biofuels — was about 13% of total capex on average in 2022.

“Conceptually it’s right that what we care about is emissions, not hydrocarbons,” Jason Bordoff, director of Columbia’s Center on Global Energy Policy, said in an interview. “But if you conclude from that that we can continue with business as usual on production, that’s not a real solution. Any scenario where emissions go down enough to meet our climate goals means we’re using a lot less hydrocarbons.”