USA Rare Earth ‘scouring the globe’ for acquisitions

USA Rare Earth is “scouring the globe” for potential acquisitions across the value chain for critical minerals, from mining and processing to the manufacturing of magnets, the mining company’s CEO Barbara Humpton said at Semafor World Economy.

As an example of the firm’s global ambitions, she cited last week’s deal to take an equity stake in Carester, a France-based processor of rare earths, alongside French Investor Infravia. “In very short order we’ll have a processing line in Europe that can help serve Europe as well as Asia,” Humpton said in Washington, DC on Monday.

“We’re focused on finding the absolute best assets we can find, whether they’re in the United States or whether they’re outside of the United States,” she said.

She said USA Rare Earth would soon begin metal making at its facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the first vertically integrated rare-earth metal and magnet manufacturing plant in the Americas.