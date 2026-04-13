Tricolor and First Brands woes were ‘easy to spot,’ Eldridge’s Boehly says

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The financial problems that arose at subprime auto lender Tricolor Holdings and auto parts manufacturer First Brands were “easy to spot” ahead of time, Todd Boehly, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Eldridge Industries, said on Monday.
Eldridge considered investing in debt issued by the Texas-based Tricolor and by First Brands, Boehly said at Semafor World Economy in Washington, DC. In both cases, Eldridge passed.
“Tricolor was to us an obvious one that was, not something that we were gonna participate in. We saw the same thing on First Brands,” Boehly said, referring to the potential for things to go wrong. “The reality is those two were reasonably easy to spot.”
Last year in September Tricolor filed to liquidate its assets through a Chapter 7 bankruptcy proceeding. It listed assets and liabilities of more than $1 billion. First Brands filed for bankruptcy soon after amid allegations that the company secured financing using invoices already pledged to back other loans, as well as nonexistent invoices.
The collapse of the two companies rattled the market for privately issued structured securities.
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The affiliates of Miami-based Eldridge Industries, which was founded in 2015, manage capital through a variety of strategies, including real estate credit, diversified credit, and sports and entertainment. In December 2024 the firm announced that it would put its asset management and insurance businesses under a single company called Eldridge, starting out with some $74 billion in assets.
Eldridge has been teaming up with other financial institutions to capture more of the private credit market. In May 2024, Raymond James announced that it would partner with Eldridge to provide private-credit solutions to companies in the consumer, health care, and technology sectors. And in July, Fifth Third Bancorp said it would partner with Eldridge to provide private credit to commercial banking clients.