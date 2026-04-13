TotalEnergies CEO warns of ‘serious supply issues’ if Iran war continues

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné warned that the world will “face some serious supply issues” if the Iran war and the Strait of Hormuz blockade last for more than three months.



Speaking at Semafor World Economy in Washington, DC, on Monday, Pouyanné said that Iran charging a toll for ships to transit through the waterway was not the problem.



“It’s clear that reopening and the free circulation through the Strait of Hormuz, even if you have to pay to anybody, is fundamental for the freedom of markets and global markets,” he said.



He said that if the strait is reopened, “things can come back to normality” within three months, given that the region’s energy production facilities remain largely undamaged.

But, he warned, if the war escalates, and the US attacks energy infrastructure in Iran, prompting Tehran’s retaliatory strikes on Gulf facilities, “you change the magnitude of the problem.”

“Because when you destroy facilities… facilities is not a question of months, it’s a question of years.”

The US on Monday began a blockade of Hormuz after US and Iranian negotiators failed to reach a deal during marathon talks in Pakistan over the weekend.

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Still, Pouyanné was optimistic about the negotiations, saying, “You cannot have such a complex issue being solved in 21 hours.”

But he argued that any solution over the war “must absolutely preserve the Strait of Hormuz opening … There is no way to have any agreement if there is still this threat.”